Chilean Entrepreneurs Redesign The Architecture Industry

About two minutes in to my interview with David Assael and David Basulto, co-founders of Plataforma Networks , I knew I was chasing the wrong story. I had approached the two Chilean entrepreneurs at the Endeavor Summit in San Francisco to get a standard inspirational company-building narrative for young entrepreneurs. Both Davids look younger than their 30 years, and I knew their company had met with some success, so they seemed like good bets for a novelty feature. What I discovered is one of those rare business models that starts from a simple premise and ends up fundamentally transforming an entire industry.

Assael and Basulto are both architects by training: not “IT systems

architects,” but actual t-square and blueprint architects. Like many

professionals in their field, they were eager to make their mark, which meant

getting their designs published in one of the dozen prestigious architectural

journals worldwide that qualify the best of the best.

Unfortunately, their location in Santiago, Chile put them

far away from the tastemakers and editors whose approval they needed to advance

professionally. This was not a new development: an entire architectural

community in South America doing innovative work was going unnoticed in the

press because most lacked access to the right channels.

In 2005, Assael and Basulto decided to remedy this by

creating an online community where architects in Latin America and Spain could

expose and discuss their work. They launched Plataforma Urbana, which was joined by Plataforma Arquitectura a year

later. Almost overnight, the site exploded into a vibrant, well-trafficked, and

increasingly influential forum. The obvious advantages of the Internet —

instant global distribution and no arbitrary space limitations on content —

conferred an immediate edge over traditional media, but what really launched

the site was the quality of the professional community.

Architects quickly discovered that exposure on Plataforma

translated into recognition and a massive influx of new contracts.

Well-established and prestigious firms took note, triggering an upward spiral

of quality, reputation and reach.

Having saturated Spanish-speaking markets, Assael and

Basulto made the leap into English in 2008 with a companion site, ArchDaily. They were able to leverage the

assets, knowledge and reach that they’d gained in Latin America to make an

instant splash across the globe. Today, the Spanish and English sites draw a combined

200,000 visits per day.

The basic idea behind the site was neither especially

innovative nor technically impressive, but timing was key to the success. The

old order, symbolized by the 10-12 trade publications of record, was already

brittle in the face of the global and tech-oriented profession that architecture

had become. Plataforma struck hard and struck first, delivering exactly the

blow that frustrated architects around the world were longing for.