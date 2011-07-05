Cisco’s Tech Just One Of Many New Ways China Could Spy On Its People

Chongqing city, China, is about to get a giant Orwellian surveillance network of half a million cameras that will spy on (sorry, act to prevent crime in) areas like street intersections, parks, and neighborhoods. Cisco is rumored to be one of the key pieces in the network supplying, basically, the networking tech itself–the grease that’ll make the whole integrated shebang work. But there’s a fine line between “preventing crime,” using totally off-the-shelf Cisco gear, and re-purposing that same “Peaceful Chongqing” network of cameras to spy on the population. Here’s how all that other tech could work:

Recognizing Faces, Any Which Way You Can

The same surveillance grid that monitors for, say, traffic buildups or a break-in to a store at night could easily be adapted to actively surveil the public. All it would take is hooking up a face recognition system to the network, hooked to a public ID database (which China most certainly has). Add in algorithmic alarms to identify if two politically “questionable” people were meeting, or even if they were seen in what may be deemed as the wrong location, and it’s very powerful. This kind of technology is rapidly becoming feasible: Witness the fuss kicked up when Facebook instigated it for photos in its social network, and the fact that Google has had the capability to automatically identify faces in the billions of pages it crawls for its search indexing–but has refused to implement because of fears of abuses.

With enough computing power at its disposal, there’s no reason the government of Chongqing couldn’t try and recognize every single face the camera network sees. It could even get assistance with recognizing its targets by co-opting in tracking data from cell phone networks: The U.S. already mandates tracking cell phone locations at an operator level for later criminal investigation (and it’s amazingly detailed) and it would be easy to adapt a public surveillance face recognizer to get a “first fix” for who may be in the scene from which cell phones are present in a given area.

Eavesdropping On Voices, For Individuals Or Banned Words

In a nation with a censorship and surveillance ethos running through its political structure, it’s also highly plausible that the surveillance camera network could be hooked up to a cell phone call monitoring system that does voice recognition. That would require enormous computing power, to sample and check for the characteristic qualities of millions of user’s voices, but it’s not computationally impossible–particularly if you have enough supercomputers handy. Simpler would be a system that monitors for keywords or phrases–something China has been rumored to already have in place (and it marries with fantastical rumors about similar U.S. tech). Crowd-sourced voice patterns are now a well known trick, and are key to systems like Nuance’s newest voice-recognizing iPhone apps.