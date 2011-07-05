Twitter Buys BackType, Eminem Drives 1M Downloads, Google’s 12 New Lobbying Firms

Dirty Dozen . Shortly after learning of an FTC investigation into antitrust law violations, a Google spokesperson says, “We have a strong story to tell about our business and we’ve sought out the best talent we can find to help tell it.” At 12 lobbying firms. Among the diverse clients in their firms’ circles? Chevron, Dow Chemical, Monsanto –and that’s just Akin, Gump. –TG

Music Industry Rehab. Recovery, the 2010 album from Marshall Mathers, Eminem to you, has sold more than a million digital copies in the U.S.–the first album ever to do so. Meanwhile, his little side project with Royce Da 5’9, Bad Meets Evil landed at No. 1 last week with Hell: The Sequel. See there? Say no to drugs, kids. –TG

Twitter Buys BackType. Twitter has acquired social analytics company BackType, a startup backed by Y Combinator and True Ventures. Similar to Crimson Hexagon, BackType mines Twitter data to provide companies such as Microsoft and AOL an understanding of the impact and reach of their tweets in real-time. –AC

Italian Cops Grab Anonymous Activists. Italian police have become the latest to arrest suspects connected to hacktivist group Anonymous, in a series of raids that saw three adults and one minor in custody–including what they’re calling a “ringleader,” nicknamed Frey. –KE

Rare Find: Japan’s Rare Earth Discovery. Japan’s scientists have discovered up to 100 billion tons of rare earth elements hiding in the Pacific seabed–dense enough that five square kilometers could feed the Earth’s current need for the elements, which are crucial to much of modern electronics. It’s a huge discovery because China currently controls 97% of the supply, and has recently been posturing about the materials. –KE