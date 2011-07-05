Unlocking Viral Secrets On Facebook: MIT Study

Brands can increase the number of people who install their Facebook apps by 400% through a combination of private and newsfeed messaging, according to a new MIT study. The effectiveness of different Facebook strategies was determined by randomly giving users of Facebook apps different experiences and observing how activity spreads throughout the network. Researchers found the winning strategy to be up to two times more effective than email, and 10 times more effective than banner ads. Here’s how it all breaks down.

Passive Vs. Active

After gaining rare access to an actual business about to launch a Facebook app, Professor Sinan Aral of NYU and MIT and Dylan Walker of NYU were permitted to randomly assign two versions of the product and record user network activity. (The brand, whose name has been anonymized, created an entertainment app where users share information about movies).

In the “passive” broadcast version, the app would automatically post to a user’s newsfeed as they interacted with the product, such as declaring their favorite movie or writing a scathing movie review. In this version, new user adoption jumped 246%, compared to a version in which broadcast messaging was disabled.

For the “active-personalized” version, which combined passive broadcasts with a prompt to send personalized direct messages to friends (such as, “Hey! check out my new favorite app”), overall adoption was 344% higher (or a 98% bump over the broadcast version). Thus, adding a personalized message feature substantially increases adoption (three times more effective per message), but because fewer users will bother to send the message, adding personalized messages produces less of a bump than passive alone.

Aral also tells Fast Company that passive messages are the quickist way to drive adoption (3.17 days to first adoption, compared to 4.77 days for personalized messages), but users will be 7% less active with the product. “Passive features are better for spreading a product widely and for quick adoption. Active features, on the other hand, are better for building a loyal customer base and make a product stickier,” Aral says.