The Virtual Coupon Is The Penny Dropping

SavingStar CEO David

Rochon says that his company is poised to disrupt the “arcane and

monolithic” grocery couponing industry with a national plan to link real world

shopping to social currencies.

Though not quite there, the innovation Rochon has in mind is one that links consumers to brands and lifestyle

choices they are passionate about by virtue of virtual currencies.

The strategy could involve the evolution of a Facebook

virtual currency, which would enable brands to discover the passionate interests of those consumers and link them to the right

offers.

According to Rochon, who formerly served as President of

U-Promise, the current plan is to use a national network of over 24,000 retail

outlets (not all of them in the same brand or chain) and distribute virtual

coupons to customers, using data gleaned from shopper loyalty cards to create

rewards exchangeable for accrued points.

Buddy

Media CEO Michael Lazerow just joined the company’s board, so that should

signal a tight focus on strategy that relies on virtual communities and social

networks.

“We should be delivering coupons to consumers that are relevant

to their interests. It’s a step function change to what is currently available,”

Rochon says in a phone interview Friday.