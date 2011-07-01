Why Technology Is The Special Sauce In Growth Planning

Technology is becoming increasingly pervasive in B2B buyer-seller relationships and strategic marketing endeavors. That’s why I could not resist the French-American Chamber of Commerce’s recent seminar. They invited Erik van Ommeren of VINT, the international research institute of Sogeti, to discuss how technology affects business and society.

VINT – Vision Inspiration Navigation and Trends – delivers thought provoking views of technology. They help advance organizations’ understanding of today’s technology trends, and how to turn those trends into value.

I sat down with Erik and share his insights here.

Lisa: Erik, please define “disruptive technology” for us.

Erik: Disruptive Technology brings changes significant enough to warrant a new way of thinking, a new mental model. Technology has disrupted markets (Digital media killed the traditional music store), disrupted human behavior (How do you interact with your friends these day?) and is even starting to disrupt international politics (Think wikileaks and perhaps even digital warfare to bring down nuclear installations in Iran). Technology in itself can be disruptive, but more often it’s the creative application of existing technology that proves disruptive: people or companies use technology to create a new situation where they have the upper hand over the (other) incumbents.

Why should B2B executives care about disruptive technology in these volatile times? Isn’t that risky?



Erik: Volatile times are scary because of their unpredictable nature, but they are also times of opportunity. Never waste a good crisis! Share data, integrate a process or attach your services to the services of someone else. You want your end consumer to get the benefit of both. If your company is the first in the industry to use mobile, 3d or location awareness in a creative new way, you can be the one who disrupts the market. Any business strategy these days is part technology strategy and vice versa. The companies that embrace this view of ‘Business Technology’ best are the ones that will come out on top.