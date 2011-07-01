The Coming Brick Wall In Venture Capital And Why This Is Good For U.S. Innovation

This is the final part of a 3-part series on the major changes in the structure of the software & the venture capital industries.

Downsizing Venture Capital The venture capital business itself is going through an even more fundamental change than just the entry of a new category at the earliest stage. The industry is shrinking back to a mid-90′s level in terms of both dollars and numbers of firms.

The doubling of the industry size was caused by the euphoria of the dot-com bubble and since funds take 10 years or more to dissolve the bursting of the funding bubble has taken its time. We all know the result of the over-funding of the asset class — poor returns in aggregate for the industry. The best firms have still delivered results, though.

So what’s happening now is the elimination of funds that probably should never existed as well as the questioned relevance of some older firms that failed to find good succession strategies or remain relevant.

That’s certainly good for our industry in terms of future returns for investors but I would argue also for entrepreneurs. In the last 90′s it was impossible to charge fair prices for products & services in a market where you had 5 competitors giving away free products to acquire “eyeballs” and fueled by an excess of venture capital.

A normalization of the venture capital market will bring more rational valuations over time but should produce more stable companies and better returns for VCs and LPs. It doesn’t feel like that now because we’ve entered a mini bubble in pre IPO valuations for a segment of the tech market but this, too, shall pass.

The Coming Brick Wall

What I’ve started to observe is that we’re certainly headed for a bit of a brick wall for early-stage companies. The explosion in number of startups coupled with the decrease in numbers & dollars of VCs portends this.

As an industry this is probably OK. Creative destruction is what drives capitalism and innovation. Some startups won’t make the cut but those founders will have developed invaluable skills and will join the ranks of the survivors. I’m proud to see this creative destruction happening more prevalently in the US right now because it gives me comfort that we haven’t lost our footing in terms of global innovation.