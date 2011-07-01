Here’s How Square Plans To Spend $100 Million

As you might have heard, earlier this week, Jack Dorsey and those other lucky dogs remaking the payments industry over at Square nabbed $100 million in new funding (and a $1 billion valuation) from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Tiger Global Management.

So how is Square going to spend that princely sum? Buy up a farm of servers to process payments worldwide? Give an iPad (complete with Square’s new Register app pre-installed) to every Mom-and-Pop in the country?

Apparently not. Square COO Keith Rabois tells Fast Company that the company will use the funds mostly for two purposes: hiring great talent and marketing.

“The most important thing for us to do as a company is to ensure that every small business in the United States–every local business, every local merchant, every sole proprietor–is aware of Square,” he says.

Square is still mostly a small-business business. Large companies like a Macy’s or a Home Depot have yet to sign on to this new way of processing in-store payments from customers. So the company has a lot of awareness-raising to do–especially given the increasingly heated competition from alternatives, like Google Wallet, PayPal’s mobile offering, or Intuit’s GoPayment system.