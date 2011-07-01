How To Dig Out After A Long Weekend

Ah, the joy of long holiday weekends. They re-energize, revitalize and send you back to work… feeling you like you’ve slept in late and got a term paper due at noon. The reasons for this are unclear–vacations are planned for, coworkers notified to pick up the slack, email generally avoided–but just one extra day off can throw your entire week out of sync.

There are ways to enjoy the long weekends without paying for it on the other end. Here are a few tips to help you avoid emergency maneuvers on your way back to the office.

Set Up a Calm, Clean Space for Your Landing

You’ll have plenty of chances to freak out about returning to work–11 p.m. the night before is a generally accepted starting point. Returning to a messy desk, a computer desktop full of unsorted files, and a few coffee mugs with brews of unknown vintage will reinforce the feeling that everything’s gone South while you were sleeping in. So put in some dedicated custodial time before you split, or early when you return.

J.D. Roth, the productive personal finance blogger behind Get Rich Slowly and Your Money: The Missing Manual admits that he’s a slob by nature with a messy office–which works fine on most days. But if Roth has a vacation or day off coming up, he carves out time before departing to pick up diet soda bottles and tidy up the paper stacks. “The top thing I can do to improve my productivity … is to clean my office before I leave. I’m not kidding,” Roth writes. “This gives me a huge boost when I return.”

Prune Your Task Lists with New-Found Perspective

Your to-do list is supposed to be a practical, honest list of things you can get done in methodical fashion. Across long days and multiple projects, that list tends to get filled with things you wish you could do, things that are too big and vague to do simply (“Get a grip on expenses”), or things that aren’t that important. Now that you’ve spent a good bit away from your desk, you have tangible proof that those tasks you’re always putting off aren’t holding up your ceiling. With that perspective, go ahead and clean out your to-do list.