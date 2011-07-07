SimpleGeo’s Pivot From Smartphone Gaming To Location Service Powerhouse

Few people understand the location industry better than Jay Adelson and Jeffrey Kalmikoff, CEO and VP of Product, respectively, at SimpleGeo. Over a year ago I was pitched SimpleGeo, and I passed because, at the time, the founders were creating some kind of smartphone game. In the process of building this product, they discovered that there was a huge market need for a backend supplier of location data. “We’re moving from location being a novelty to where location is a layer, like social,” says Adelson. Now SimpleGeo powers location features for countless apps, and the company has hoarded some of the industry’s top talent at their digs in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood. Here’s a look at how it works.

