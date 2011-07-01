The Future Of Medical Technology Is Apps, Games, and Movies

Nearly 8 of out 10 Americans are willing to pay up to $100 for a medical device that monitors their vital signs, according to an IBM study that tracks trends in the use of mobile devices in health care. Fewer than 10% of respondents are paying out-of-pocket charges for such devices today, but more than one-third expect to do so within the next two years. I am a movie producer, so why would this study be of such interest to me?

This might seem like a radical idea, but I believe that wireless medical technology and moviemaking can come together to create enormous good.

Let me explain. The basics of storytelling haven’t changed much since Aristotle’s Poetics, but technology has radically changed the medium for that storytelling multiple times over the past hundred years. Today, we’re at another inflection point as digital and mobile technologies alter the future of Hollywood. While many people see the emergence of these technologies as threatening the downfall of cinema, I think it’s a major opportunity–offering ever-increasing new ways to tell stories and impact the world for the better.

For instance, there are now thousands of medical applications written for Apple’s iOS and for Android. Most are fitness or diet-based, but there are some products, such as smart mobile blood glucose monitors for diabetics, that will make a difference in millions of lives. Current blood glucose monitors were recently assailed by tech guru (and diabetic) Walt Mossberg at a TED conference for their outdated and cumbersome design. These cheap-looking plastic devices are hard to read, give a one-time reading, and rely on constantly replacing relatively costly glucose strips. The new mobile device attaches to a smartphone, provides more accurate readings, and puts them in the context of previous readings. It’s one early application that gives the user a narrative context, allowing him or her to see “the story” of our own health.

Eventually, it should be our goal to create medical blockbusters, the equivalent of Star Wars or Avatar, that will benefit mankind. Applications are being developed for the treatment of chronic diseases and for rehabilitation that will combine entertainment and medical care. Need to do some rehab after recovering from an injury? Hook up your Microsoft Kinect (with its ability to see every movement) and play an emerald mining game that makes the chore of rehab exercises a game. Not only is the patient experience improved, but there will be more physical therapists to go around, energy savings, and vast cost savings. Need to improve your lung function? I’ve seen an iPhone app that can hear how hard you blow a whistle and has the potential to be both musical and entertaining.