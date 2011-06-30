Google Chrome Scores Virgin, Ace Hotel Deals, But iPad Stays For Free

The Louis Vuitton pet pouch is no longer the hottest travel accessory this side of a Paris Hilton reality show. Chic luggage, Inspector Gadget-like toothbrushes from the Sharper Image, any number of whatchamacallits you’ve likely played with (but never purchased) at your airport Brookstone: They’ve all been overshadowed and replaced by high-end loaner tech toys.

The latest travel trend is incorporating tech into offerings at hotels, airports, on airplanes and more. Today, for example, Virgin America announced that it had teamed up with Google to provide guests with Chromebooks for free on select flights. Manhattan’s ever-buzzing Ace Hotel announced a similar partnership with Google as well, to provide the notebook and curated travel city guide app to guests and lobby visitors.

The marketing benefits of these partnerships are undeniable for all involved. Those offering the products appear modern and swank, impressing customers with the latest gadgets on the market. And those providing the products–the device makers themselves–gain extended access to a highly valued demographic: the consumers who can afford to stay in chic hotels and take first-class flights.

Across the country, tech is popping up at all sorts of travel hubs. At JetBlue’s JFK airport terminal, Nintendo has set up a station to show off its Wii and 3DS devices. Even the historic, 100-year-old Algonquin Hotel is forward-thinking, offering guests Amazon Kindles pre-loaded with best-sellers and modern classics. And only two weeks ago, American Airlines announced it will be providing Samsung Galaxy Tabs to premium-class customers.

“It enables us to have a wonderful device for our customers,” said Rob Friedman, American’s VP of marketing, in a recent interview with Fast Company. “At the same time, it provides Samsung with a tremendous opportunity to be in front of our customers, and have our affluent customer-base interact with their product.”