Obama’s Twitter Townhall, AP To Open N. Korea Bureau, N. Korea To Open Photo Exhibit In NYC

Twitter Milestone. No wonder Obama’s planning a townhall on Twitter. In January of 2009, users sent 2 million tweets per day. Today? Users are now sending out 200 million a day. That’s more than a billion tweets every week, or, according to Twitter’s estimate, about 217 years’ worth of reading. –AC
–Updated 4:00 p.m. EST
Next-gen Townhall. As revealed, fittingly, with a tweet, the very first Twitter-enabled townhall chat with President Obama will happen on July 7th at 2 p.m. ET. What we really want to know, though, is will the pres use his very own finger on the keyboard? –KE
–Updated 12:20 p.m. EST
Il Communication. The Associated Press announced today an agreement with the Korea Central News Agency that would allow it to pen a news bureau in Pyongyang–“the first permanent text and photo bureau operated by a Western news organization in the North Korean Capital,” according to AP’s statement. A second agreement covers “journalistic and photo/video technology issues, including a joint photo exhibition by the two agencies in New York next year.” –TG
–Updated 11:13 a.m. EST
iPad App Count Passes 100,000. That’s one hundred thousand reasons Android and webOS tablets may find it hard to make an immediate splash in the tablet market. Since the app count for iPad was 75,000 at the end of March, Apple’s been approving nearly 300 per day. Where’s the usual fanfare PR, Steve? –KE
–Updated 10:08 a.m. EST
Amazon’s Not Feeling California. Because of a recently passed state taxation law in California, which would target online sales like Amazon’s, the company has now threatened to sever all ties with its numerous Associates in the state to ensure it has no physical footprint there, thereby dodging the tax. It’s a controversial move, and already has created some backlash. –KE
–Updated 08:57 a.m. EST
[Image: Flickr user edvvc]
Google+ Exposure. Though it’s not as severe as the issues that hit Buzz, there seems to be a huge flaw in Google’s new social sharing system. Circles are meant to be small, controllable sharing networks between friends or colleagues, but if you publish, say, a personal photo to your friends then they can share the image with any of their contacts even if you don’t know them. There’s a setting to seal off re-sharing, but it’s off by default and you can only activate it after uploading something. –KE
MySpace, With J Timb Aboard, To Be What “It Was Supposed To Be”. MySpace’s new boss,
Specific Media’s CEO Tim Vanderhook, has spoken up about what the
future will be like. For starters, there’ll be no CEO, and instead just a
general manager who’ll look after the community while Specific looks
after the ad management. Justin Timberlake is no figurehead
either–he’ll have an active role, and an office…though he’s expected
not to be there often. And the overall aim is to make MySpace into what
it should’ve been–“a true home for content creators and artists.”–KE
Apple In Amazon’s Grill. According to Wintek, a Chinese firm behind many a touchscreen device–including Apple’s iPad–its production schedule is already filling up for the end of the year, and it may be “difficult” to meet orders from Amazon in addition to others. Other makers, such as TPK, have also been reported as being reluctant to press their production lines for Amazon. Since the number of suppliers of large glass touchpanels is pretty small, this means Apple is indirectly squeezing Amazon well before it even enters the tablet game.–KE
Music Labels Can Slash Finnish Net Connection (No, Not Talking About G N’ R’s Guitarist). Music labels have achieved the kind of coup in Finland that will horrify anyone with a notion of free use of the Net–they’ve pressed the courts to permit summary disconnections of file sharers, without any “three strikes” warnings, and even if the Net subscriber isn’t the infringing party. Harsh! –KE
–Updated 06:40 a.m. EST