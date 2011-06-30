Obama’s Twitter Townhall, AP To Open N. Korea Bureau, N. Korea To Open Photo Exhibit In NYC

Twitter Milestone. No wonder Obama’s planning a townhall on Twitter. In January of 2009, users sent 2 million tweets per day. Today? Users are now sending out 200 million a day. That’s more than a billion tweets every week, or, according to Twitter’s estimate, about 217 years’ worth of reading. –AC

–Updated 4:00 p.m. EST Next-gen Townhall. As revealed, fittingly, with a tweet, the very first Twitter-enabled townhall chat with President Obama will happen on July 7th at 2 p.m. ET. What we really want to know, though, is will the pres use his very own finger on the keyboard? –KE –Updated 12:20 p.m. EST Il Communication. The Associated Press announced today an agreement with the Korea Central News Agency that would allow it to pen a news bureau in Pyongyang–“the first permanent text and photo bureau operated by a Western news organization in the North Korean Capital,” according to AP’s statement. A second agreement covers “journalistic and photo/video technology issues, including a joint photo exhibition by the two agencies in New York next year.” –TG –Updated 11:13 a.m. EST

iPad App Count Passes 100,000. That’s one hundred thousand reasons Android and webOS tablets may find it hard to make an immediate splash in the tablet market. Since the app count for iPad was 75,000 at the end of March, Apple’s been approving nearly 300 per day. Where’s the usual fanfare PR, Steve? –KE –Updated 10:08 a.m. EST Amazon’s Not Feeling California. Because of a recently passed state taxation law in California, which would target online sales like Amazon’s, the company has now threatened to sever all ties with its numerous Associates in the state to ensure it has no physical footprint there, thereby dodging the tax. It’s a controversial move, and already has created some backlash. –KE –Updated 08:57 a.m. EST [Image: Flickr user edvvc]

