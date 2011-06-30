Not too long ago, we attended a business networking function at which

people were asked about what their company did–and what they did.

Being experts in emotional intelligence, we could identify the people

who spoke from their hearts, the ones who may have been selling too

hard, and the ones who were painfully shy and didn’t know what to do

with themselves (shades of the days of junior-high dances). You didn’t

need to be an emotional intelligence expert, however, to observe that

the people who spoke with heartfelt and grateful (vs. boastful) pride,

enthusiasm, and passion attracted the most positive attention.

That PEP–pride, enthusiasm, and passion–attracted something else, as well. It became clear that the people who did not

feel the same level of pride, enthusiasm, and passion as those who did,

felt envious. The avid listeners were much more interested in finding

out about the companies–including their products and services–that

produced so many more positive feelings than their own companies

inspired in them. “What a great advertisement for their company,” we

thought.

Contrast that effect with how you respond to people who talk about

their job and their company with little pride, enthusiasm, and passion,

and any of three things are happening. Either someone is painfully shy

and unable to manifest their feelings, they are burned out after staying

in their role for too long–or they work for a lousy company.

The next day, we met with a CEO of a 200-employee childrens’ book

publishing company. We told him about our observations and asked him how his employees talk about their jobs and his company. He replied, “Why don’t we ask them?”

Together we created what we call the PEP CEO Challenge. The

CEO distributed a memo to all of his team members stating the

following:

I need your help in making this a better company. Anything you say

will be totally anonymous. If you were to attend a dinner party and

someone who was asked to describe his job and his company and on a scale

of 1 (totally lacking) to 10 (overflowing) scored 10-10-10 in the areas

of pride, enthusiasm, and passion, how would you feel if you scored

your feelings about our company lower? If it were me, I know I’d feel envious and think less about where I worked. If I were to ask you to score on that same scale where your level of

pride, enthusiasm, and passion was in regard to your job and our

company, what would you write down? If you wrote down anything less than 10-10-10, what things have to

change in order to raise your pride, enthusiasm, and passion scores? Please give me your answers anonymously–and do not use this as an

opportunity to single out individuals that you have a grievance against.

There are other avenues to address those, and any mention of specific

people will cause us to remove your answers from the input we receive. As an expression of gratitude for your doing this, we will identify

the most commonly reported suggestions for change, tell you what they

are, indicate what we are going to do in order to improve upon them, and

give you a time line for doing so. Thanks for helping us to turn this company into a place we can all feel pride, enthusiasm, and passion about.

Once people responded, the results were tallied. The most commonly reported suggestions included