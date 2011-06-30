At The Endeavor Summit, World Class Entrepreneurs Shine

In the corridors of the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco this week, the founders of the world’s premier online community for architects rub shoulders with the CEO of a leading producer “smart” camera automation system and the creator of a culinary school that prepares low income youth for good jobs in the hospitality industry–all under the approving eyes of some of Silicon Valley’s hottest VCs and angel investors.

The catch? None of the hundreds of world-class entrepreneurs

making the big move up hail from the United States.

Welcome to the 2011 Endeavor Entrepreneur Summit–a unique

conference that brings together some of the most promising entrepreneurial

companies from Latin America, South Africa and the Middle East.

The bi-annual event sponsored by New York-based Endeavor Foundation is a celebration of the

foundation’s work to promote “impact entrepreneurship” at the fast-growing

edges of the global economy. Attendees have passed through a rigorous screening

process designed to select companies with the potential to create employment,

economic development, innovation, and social value, as well as turn a profit.

Alumni of the program are expected to reinvest to support entrepreneurship in

their societies and contribute to the creation of a global ecosystem that

promotes new business creation.

Former Sun CEO Scott McNealy kicked things off on day one

with a lively keynote, observing that breakthrough entrepreneurs need to have a

controversial strategy (“if everyone thinks you are doing the right thing, they

will all do it too and you won’t be able to differentiate.”) He helpfully added

that it is also important that the strategy be correct.

An all-star panel of Valley VCs including Matt Cohler of

Benchmark, Dave McClure of 500 Startups, and Jeff Bussgang of Flybridge

discussed the world of opportunities developing in emerging economies, and

provided guidance on how entrepreneurs from places perceived as “high risk” environments

could attract the attention of serious investors (“have a global strategy from

day one,” said panelist Dan Senor). Stuart Francis of Barclays Capital forecast

that 35% of IPOs from tech companies in the next five years will be from

companies outside the US, and 35% of the money will come from international

sources as well.

Following the plenary sessions, the entrepreneurs got down

to details with tracked workshops on design, leadership, talent management,

innovation and other disciplines. Wednesday morning, Endeavor co-Founder and

CEO Linda Rottenberg and San Francisco Mayoral candidate (and Endeavor Board

member) Joanna Rees hosted a special breakfast for woman entrepreneurs,

recognizing visionary business leaders from Egypt, South Africa, Brazil and

Chile.