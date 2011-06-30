The Digital Schwag Strategy

The biggest problem among startups is that entrepreneurs are really good at putting together a solution. They are not so good at making sure the right people see what they do, says Jason Toy, co-founder and CTO of influence targeting company Socmetrics .

Started as a way to brand and market the team’s own startup causes, Socmetrics is being branded as a way to target specific demographic groups for brands that want to launch new ventures in their industries.

Add Socmetrics to what has become a heavy schwag bag of

social media monitoring and marketing campaign companies that seek out

influencers and use those influencers as distribution channels through the use

of incentives and editorial strategies.

I asked Toy a couple of questions last month about Socmetrics,

to get some idea of what Toy planned on doing with the company, why he made the

company and what it does in the vertical. What was interesting about the

interview was the discussion about the origins of the startup. It was thought

up by Toy and his partner as a solution to the very sticky problem they experienced

in marketing their own ideas.

They had seen many cases in Silicon Valley, where the

company is based, where the startup idea was huge, brilliant, disruptive and

engaging, but the marketing fell apart like a business card stuck in the jeans

pocket during laundry day.

What I am most interested in talking about now, though, is how to differentiate all of these social influencer companies. If you know what is going to happen next, get in touch. I am interested to know which of these companies are going to start being bought up.

Here are some notes from that interview.