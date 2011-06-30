The Best Of The Best Do These Three Things. Do You?

Ever wonder what it takes to truly become the best of the best? For 100 years?

Earlier this month I spent a few days in Hawaii with the best 0.1% of IBM employees. It was an inaugural event called The Best of IBM, and the people there were being honored not only for their accomplishments, but also the spirit in which they achieved them.

This spirit was described as ‘wild ducks’ and while worthy of another article, the concept is that wild ducks refuse to be tamed. They don’t accept being spoon-fed objectives and directives without adding their own critical and unique contribution. In other words, Big Blue was celebrating their rebels within and asking them not to change.

IBM is a global leader that has soared to great heights and grappled with doomed prospects. As the company celebrated the rare feat of 100 years in business, it may be the strongest it has ever been. The following are three things that every company can learn from IBM to contribute to their own success.

Create a Freak Show

In this case freaks are those rare individuals whose unique insights and approaches create an extraordinary impact and singular working environment. Great leaders are freaks who catalyze extraordinary results. Breakthrough scientists are freaks who change our understanding of possibility. Exceptional salespeople are freaks that every company would be thrilled to have.

By bringing together the top 0.1% of their massive workforce from around the globe, IBM celebrated the freaks who contribute most to the company’s competitive prowess. These people were humble about their individual accomplishments and genuinely interested in each other. As a result, the seeds of community comprised of influential freaks were sowed. Since attendees were pulled from every corner of the planet, the influence of this freak show will potentially extend far beyond the people who attended.

Cultivate Frustration

At the event, IBM encouraged its freaks to continue their constructively rebellious ways. The top 0.1% were instructed not to be tamed, but instead to innovate from within no matter how frustrating that may be.