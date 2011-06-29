Top Ten Questions Companies Must Answer To Succeed In Social Business

One of the greatest challenges companies face in adjusting to the impact of social media, is knowing where to start. Many corporate leaders and employees have the right intentions, but it can be overwhelming when you consider how everything is affected from leadership styles, to organizational structure, to employee engagement, to customer service an marketplace. So I thought it might be useful to offer ten important questions that each company must address if they want to build a community of customers that use social media to help build your brand,

1. As a CEO, am I willing to relaunch my brand as the chief celebrant of its community rather than its celebrity?

2. As an executive, am I personally willing to take responsibility for the alignment between what a company says it stands for and how it practices its business?

3. As a corporate board, are we willing to invest the time to define who we are as a brand?

4. As a company, are we willing to demonstrate our commitment to our core values through social outreach?

5. As management and PR departments, are we willing to operate with transparency, authenticity and accountability, even when we make mistakes?

6. As a marketer, are we willing to lead with a listening ear rather than a loud voice?