Photo Anonymizer App Helps Protect Dissidents, Hide Your Epic Bro-Downs

A new Android application offers hope to two very separate demographics: political dissidents and party animals. Through a clever photoanonymizer, the open-source ObscuraCam automatically blurs the identities of subjects in group photos with a variety of different filters and strips all identifying metadata. Best of all, it is designed to fully integrate with all major Android photo-sending and social media apps.

ObscuraCam is a part of the SecureSmartCam joint project from the Guardian Project, a mobile phone privacy advocacy group, and human rights NGO WITNESS. The current phase of the application, according to a Guardian Project representative, was largely funded by Google.

Users of the application will be able to easily blur the individual faces of people in their group photographs. The software handles both regular pixel-based blurring and several “fun” filters, including giant Groucho Marx glasses. After altering a picture, the app automatically strips all EXIF metadata such as GPS location and camera model and removes the timestamp.

ObscuraCam takes advantage of Android’s built-in Face Detection library and algorithm to automatically find faces for obscuring.

According to the Guardian Project, although the app might be fun, the project is about raising awareness about privacy concerns:

The goal of the SecureSmartCam project is to design and develop a new type of smartphone camera app that makes it simple for the user to respect the visual privacy, anonymity and consent of the subjects they photograph or record, while also enhancing their own ability to control the personally identifiable data stored inside that photo or video. Also, we think an app that allows you to pixelize your friends, disguise their faces and otherwise defend their privacy just a little bit, is a lot of fun and helps raise awareness about an important issue.

While the application may be handy for protesters who want to make sure the contents of their signs and the numbers of their crowds reach Facebook and Twitter, it also appeals to social media’s natural consistency: Partygoers doing crazy things.