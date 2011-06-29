Hey MySpace Employee: Justin Timberlake Just Fired You

SexySpace. MySpace CEO Mike Jones makes the sale of the company to advertising network Specific Media for $35 million. And then reports surface that Justin Timberlake teamed up with Specific on the purchase. The SexyBack singer said in a statement:

There’s a need for a place where fans can go to interact with their favorite entertainers, listen to music, watch videos, share and discover cool stuff and just connect. Myspace has the potential to be that placet. Art is inspired by people and vice versa, so there’s a natural social component to entertainment. I’m excited to help revitalize Myspace by using its social media platform to bring artists and fans together in one community.

The staff of 400 is expected to be cut in half, All Things D reports. “Over the next few days you will be hearing from the team at Specific, including their CEO, Tim Vanderhook, regarding their exciting plans for Myspace and how it fits in with the overall vision of their company,” Jones said. Note to MySpace employees: That vision does not involve 50% of you. Upshot: No one will every fire you as sexily as J-Tims. –TG

–Updated 5:28 p.m. EST

Radical.FM Goes Public. Just the other day we wrote about how Radical.FM is trying to shake the Net radio tree by being a be-all and end-all solution to the different ways to stream music online…and today the team is ready to take the show public. It’s a beta test environment, and you’re only allowed in if you’re in the U.S. (Radical Indie is for the rest of the world later). And as a sop to the music industry, Radical even asks you not to use it to steal music! Now…where’s that mixtape app? –KE

–Updated 1:50 p.m. EST