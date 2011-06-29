The Art Of Focus: Behind The Scenes With The Google+ Team

Google+, launched on Tuesday, is no small venture. It’s a massive effort at the Googleplex to remake the entire company–and every one of its offerings–into something more social.

So how does a company that has committed a slew of current Google products and dozens of teams to the mission stay focused? One way is by painting a giant mural–of the picture above–on the walls near the command center for said mission.

The Google project to get social, dubbed “Emerald Sea,” started a little more than a year ago when Urs Holzle, a senior Google executive who was one of its first hires and its first VP of engineering, penned a memo (later to become known as the “Urs-quake”) declaring that the trend of the Web toward becoming more social–more organized around people–was a massive paradigm shift, and one that, as Steven Levy writes in In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives, “required a decisive and substantial response, including a significant deployment of personnel—right away.”

After some discussion, the company leadership signed on. Vic Gundotra, vice president of engineering responsible for mobile apps and developer programs, was tasked with leading the effort. It was he who decided to name the project “Emerald Sea.”

“I thought: What would happen if Google could really understand people, their identity, their relationships, and their interests? What could we do with our software?” Gundotra tells Fast Company. “I thought the opportunity standing before Google was as open and expansive as a beautiful sea.”

That might not be the whole story. Levy’s version in In the Plex suggests there was another motivation as well. Levy writes that Gundotra told him: “We needed a code name that captured the fact that either there was great opportunity to sail to new horizons and new things, or that we were going to drown by this wave.”