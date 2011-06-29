Executive Presence

What is presence and why is it so important to leadership and beyond?

Presence is in the eye and ear and

gut of the beholder. When you are totally present in a conversation or

in a meeting, others around you perceive you as totally focused on the

matter at hand.

This doesn’t mean that you are not purposeful in

keeping the matter at hand aligned with you and your company’s mission

and near and long term goals. What it does mean is that you don’t have a

personal agenda that serves your ambition at the expense of your people

and your company. Such an agenda will distract you from being

present and in service of others into something personal. And when you

come from that you will either try to maneuver or even manipulate

someone to do something that is clearly less to their advantage and

maybe even less to your company’s advantage than it is to your own

self-serving ambitious agenda.

What enables presence is having

nothing to hide and therefore nothing to fear. Being 100 % other,

mission and company focused enables you to have nothing to hide. What

obstructs presence is having something to hide such as a personal agenda

which may be either to manipulate others to achieve something

self-serving or to prevent others from catching you in some wrongdoing.

When

you are totally present and aligned with your company’s mission and

near and long term goals, people spontaneously trust, have confidence in

and respect (see: How Do You Measure Up as a Leader?)

you. People may or may not like you (especially if they have an agenda

and can’t manipulate you) and people may even like someone who is

charismatic more than you. However in that latter case they are

confusing being wowed by that person with their actually being present.

One of the ways to detect non-present and personal agenda driven people

who attempt to wow others off the scent of their real agenda is to look

deeply (and I mean deeply) into their eyes. If you do so, you will see

that underneath the charisma, they are really figuring how to get you to

do what they say without questioning it if they are a leader or buy

products or services from them if they are hawking something.

One

of the best ways to see how critical being present is to effective

leadership is to notice what being absent, distracted, hiding something

and/or agenda driven does to people’s ability to trust, respect and have

confidence in you. You may get away with it with the “newbies” inside

and outside your company, but any discerning person will see right

through it and “buy out” instead of “buying in.”