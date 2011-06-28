Why Google+ Will Make A Splash, Not A Wave, In The Community Pool

You would be forgiven if you took a look at Google‘s new social field test, Google+, and decided, “Meh”–especially given the amount of snickering on the Internet about what many presumed would be the search giant’s Facebook killer.

But you would also be wrong.

Google+ isn’t a new Google Buzz or Google Wave–giant new products tossed out into the wild with much fanfare, only to quickly fizzle out or, worse, wither under backlash.

Instead, Google+ is one element in a much larger strategy the company launched last year to gradually shift all of Google–Search, YouTube, Places, etc—from standalone tools to a set of services that operate much more socially.

“People are already on Google. We have billions of users,” Bradley Horowitz, the product lead for Google+, tells Fast Company. “We haven’t provided them with a consistent and coherent experience of how they represent themselves and their relationships. We’re fixing that.”

In fact, Google executives say they aren’t necessarily trying to replicate Facebook, per se. Instead, they say they are simply trying to make the experience of Google itself better–by making it easy for people to share the things they already use and discover on Google products.