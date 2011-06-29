Shortmail: “Twitter For Email” Has 500 Character Limit, Forces Conciseness

Yesterday, I received roughly a hundred email messages during the course of my typical work hours–and that was an atypically slow workday for email. Messages from HR. From coworkers. From editors. From friends. Newsletters. Spam. Mentions on Twitter. Pitches from countless publicists and PR firms. And one story pitch entitled, “Where is Batman?”

I sifted through most, one by one. Email is an unavoidable time-suck–and even smart folks like TED’s Chris Anderson are spending lots of time thinking about a better way. But now, social startup 410 Labs is trying to fix our email woes with Shortmail.com, a service the Baltimore-based company is slating as the Twitter of email.

Shortmail.com, which launches publicly on Wednesday from private beta, is designed to create a digestible inbox. By limiting messages to 500 characters, Shortmail is “stressing conciseness,” according to 410 Labs. Like Twitter, Shortmail features a character counter which tracks each letter typed–reach the max, and Shortmail will not allow you to send the message. The same restriction applies to messages received: Send an email longer than 500 characters to a Shortmail user, and you’ll receive the following message:

“[The] length limit on messages is long enough to express most coherent points or ask a colleague a question, while filtering out much spam, newsletters, promotions, and dissertations,” 410 Labs said in a statement. “Thus your Shortmail inbox becomes the place for the to-the-point messages in sizes and quantity you can digest and respond to quickly.”

Shortmail features an incredibly stripped-down UI. In many ways, it’s the antithesis of Gmail. No bells and whistles, excessive buttons and options, drop-down menus, chat windows, hyperlinks, ads–just the bare minimum.