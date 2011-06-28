How To Harvest Your Still-Beating App From Facebook’s Body

Think of Social2Web by Adknowledge as a kind of virtual scalpel, helping you surgically pluck your carefully crafted game from Facebook and transplant it elsewhere, presumably where it’ll make you, not Mark Zuckerberg, more money.

Technically, it’s a code wrapper that lets Facebook games run in an environment on a web page you choose instead, and it comes with alternative social skills that apparently could boost the viral-spread appeal of your game.

Social2Web works off of the idea that Facebook game developers are a bit strapped right now, suffering “reductions in virality” and enforced payment methods that may not jibe with their plans–Facebook Credits, mainly, which become mandatory this Friday July 1st. The new Social2Web system offers an alternative, following in the footsteps of Zynga’s FarmVille perhaps, and adds in things that you can’t do, or are difficult within Facebook’s system–like incentivized invites, and direct payment options. These invites can use Twitter and email as sharing mediums, and fascinatingly, you can also link to them via Facebook.

The real attraction is that you can glean money from your userbase directly, at a “much lower rate” than the 30% levied by Facebook credits. And since the game is running on a web property you control, you can also have display ads shown next to it, earning incremental cash.

Since you’re also able to run the game inside Facebook–this isn’t an excision, it’s an augmentation–the app basically delivers new ways for fans to play your game, and for developers to earn a little extra cash from the same core code. There’re a few mumblings about building brand loyalty, because a game running outside Facebook has a little more originality, but Social2Web is probably mainly banking on that incremental cash aspect.

Will this start a trend? Facebook’s growing like a weed, but there is some backlash against it, and developers like Zynga have shown that it is possible to move successful casual games from inside Facebook to other media.