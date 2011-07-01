Co.Location: Gowalla Grows Out Of Check-Ins And Into Making Money [Video]

When it comes to mobile location apps, I am little skeptical, very intimidated and completely uneducated in how to use them. I’m a 45-year-old man. How will I ever use these products, and more importantly how will they affect my daily life? These questions have cost me a lot of money, as I have passed on many early stage investments in the likes of Foursquare. In this video series, I set out to talk with companies that are pioneering in the mobile location sector to find out how they plan on making revenue, and what’s next for the entire industry.

I knew very little about Gowalla as I entered their impressive 10th floor offices in Austin, TX. One of the first companies to invent the location-based “check in,” Gowalla prides itself on having a deep focus on design and user experience. I expected to have conversations at Gowalla about monetization opportunities like deals, but instead I discovered a company that’s leading the way in smartphone-based guided tours, and is thinking very long-term about revenue potential.

