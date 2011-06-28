It’s Virtually A Virtual Reality World

— Leia Organa’s message to the Jedi Master

Holograms are a technology that Luke Skywalker introduced us to in “Star Wars,” wherein Princess Leia appears in a projection from droid R2D2. Cable new viewers were introduced to a life-size hologram of a reporter having a conversation with Wolf Blitzer in CNN’s studio in 2008. It brought a whole new meaning to the concept of virtual news.

Business travelers are now seeing this futuristic wonder come alive in airports. At the UK’s Manchester Airport, for example, holograms are used for what I guess will have to pass as somebody’s best practice — i.e., to cut down on the bottled water and makeup tossed in airport trash bins. Oh, and to make the security lines move faster … although one can easily visualize travelers pausing in line to check out the life-size, 3D images of customer service employees babbling on about the restrictions on liquids on planes. (Evidently, signs and recordings are inadequate.) One is curious, though, what with cutbacks in budgets, where Manchester came up with the scratch to install these space age mannequins. But I have to hand it to them. Such an imaginative use of cutting edge technology. Makes me pine for Carrie Fisher.

The latest in virtual reality technology are the videoconferencing screens on display at Munich Airport, where glossy kiosks portraying life-size images of information service representatives pop up at the push of a button. Called InfoGates, these videoconferencing devices deliver real-time access to a real person, that is, a real virtual person.

So, the information people at the airport who used to answer your questions and direct you to where you wanted to go are still there; it’s just that they’re just stuck working inside those shiny glass boxes. Just remember that all of this virtual technology is being rolled out at the feet of passengers in an effort to improve customer service. This is because real people obviously are too expensive. Or too rare.