Obvious Move: Biz Stone Steps Away From Twitter For Mysterious Venture; Plus, Trouble In Tumblville

Yourassgotjacked.tumblr.com . Thousands of users of microblogging service Tumblr weren’t even cynical enough to avoid a phishing scam that’s become a real problem for the service. Users who eagerly clicked on a offer for free boobies instead found their passwords jacked. People. Have you no Cinemax? –TG

Capt. Obvious . Biz Stone is stepping away from Twitter, the company he helped found, to work on The Obvious Corporation (which incubated the company that would become Twitter) with other decamped Twitter principals Ev Williams and Jason Goldman (another blow to Noah Glass ). Twitter CEO Dick Costolo supports the move, Stone writes, and he says he’ll still dabble when his help is needed. The Obvious Corporation is anything but. Here’s the murky mission statement, as Stone blogs it: “The Obvious Corporate develops systems that help people work together to improve the world. This is a dream come true!” –TG

Tweet Salvation. As part of the Vatican’s social-friendly renovation, Pope Benedictus XVI is now on Twitter. Please someone tell him the difference between a DM and a regular update, quick. Also, he’s going to burn through those 140 characters if he has to append “with my prayers and blessings…” on every note. Would it be offensive to go with, “w mah pryrz n blsngs, B16?” –TG

–Updated 3:53 p.m. EST

MySpace Price Just $30 Million? The scuttlebutt had it that the MySpace deal would be done and dusted by now, but it’s not. What we have heard is that the once-giant social website is possibly priced at just $30 million. That’s a tiny fragment of what Twitter and Facebook may be worth. And it’s also possible that the buyer won’t end up being a big name you’ve heard of. –KE

–Updated 11:25 a.m. EST

Google Tells You What You Love. Quietly launched just now, Google has a new site called wdyl.com

that’s quite handy: If you type in a search string, it’ll return some

of the key matches across lots of different Google products. This is

data like pictures, video, trends, patents and even open calendar

entries. Is it a curiosity, the product of one of Google’s 20%

initiatives, or a promotional toy Google is going to use? Who cares when

Goog does good design work!? –KE