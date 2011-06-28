Appreciation Should Never Be Optional In A Business

One of the Rock Star Principles I often discuss in my motivational business speeches is appreciation. Specifically, that no matter who you are or how big the company grows, appreciation is still necessary on so many levels.

Your Employees: Yes, you pay them to do a job and you

expect them to do a job. But you’ll get a lot more from those that work for you

when you show you appreciate them.

I occasionally used to put a “Closed for Inventory” sign on the door at The Space Store and take the staff for pedicures.

When there were times I needed a little extra effort and/or time from

the staff, it was always there.

Your Employer: Most think of it as sucking up or at

least brown nosing. It is that if

it’s not sincere. Otherwise, even

the boss likes to hear thank you once in awhile. Just imagine, all day long, all the one at the top hears is

about the problems, the issues, the complaints, etc. A sincere thank you goes a long way, especially when no one

else is saying thanks.

Contractors: Rock star Billy Idol played a concert

at a Houston amphitheater in the mid 80’s. Breaking all attendance records, the Six Flags management team

was thrilled. Billy and his band

did what they were contracted to do.

The venue did what they were supposed to do and honored the contract.

Even though both sides met all contractual obligations, that management team

went above and beyond to say thank you to Team Billy Idol for a job well

done. They opened up the adjacent

water park, turned on the lights and rides, gave Billy and his entourage

bathing suits and towels and said “thanks.”

Vendors: The Space Store worked with vendors all

over the world for the space toys and products sold online. Now, in most business relationships, it

is usually the vendor giving the buyer a gift. Instead, The Space Store would

send a giant Hershey’s Chocolate Tower to our biggest vendors early each Fall

to say thanks for getting product to us year round. Come the holiday rush, guess which store always got special

consideration when supplies and patience were running low??

Just because: Most importantly, you show appreciation

for those around you, whether it’s employees or customers, by doing the right

thing. By doing something just because your internal compass says it would be

the right thing to do, not taking

into consideration the bottom line, the profit margin or what others would

think, good or bad. Van Halen did

just that when they visited a young man in a Houston hospital many years

ago. A video of that visit

recently surfaced and it

served to remind me once again that you can never go wrong doing the right

thing. What the band did then is still as powerful now as it was so long ago. When you do the right thing, you are saying that you

appreciate your customers enough to respect them.

Today’s speech was to the Houston chapter of the American

Marketing Association, a dynamic group of marketing professionals, many of who

came up afterwards to express their appreciation for the presentation. That of course is always, well, appreciated.