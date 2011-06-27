Not A Scam: Get A Six-Figure Job In 6 Months, Guaranteed–Just $2,500!

TheLadders, a job site for $100K+ income seekers, has launched a bold and pricey new training service that guarantees a job in six months or the money back, called “Signature.”

For a whopping $2,500, TheLadders staff personally coaches job-seekers through search, resume creation, interviewing, and negotiation. TheLadders claims they can justify the risk of a guarantee because of a 90%+ success rate during the pilot program.

Additionally, thanks to the Internet, CEO Marc Cenedella tells Fast Company, they see “millions” of job-seekers, “and we get to study what works and what doesn’t, and that’s how we got to the point where we can guarantee.”

Cenedella says 80-90% of job-seekers are simply making incremental changes. People who come looking for overly ambitious careers get the (polite) boot and “If your job goals are unrealistic, we don’t take your money.”

So, if TheLadders is so confident, why not front the money themselves, rather than give it back? Cenedella says they “tested it,” and it failed because if job-seekers “don’t have skin in the game, people don’t perform as well.” Indeed, Cenedella’s observations are consistent with a well-known psychological rule that the simple act of commitment can cause enormous changes in behavior.

TheLadders boasts a professional resume service that claims to offer invaluable stylistic and substantive enhancements. Cenedalla says one of the biggest mistakes job-seekers make is focusing on what they have done rather than on what they could accomplish. So, instead of listing the amount of money or employees that were managed, write about how budgets were cut, new stars with hired, or growth occurred. We’ve included a sample page from the TheLadders below, which they believe highlights these enhancements.