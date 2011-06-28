What Happens When Japanese Creatives Form A Supergroup? Party

Call it a creative supergroup if you like, but please don’t call it an agency.

Separately, and in various combinations, Naoki Ito, Masashi Kawamura, Morihiro Harano, Qanta Shimizu, and Hiroki Nakamura have produced an impressive array of distinctive and critically acclaimed work. Earlier this month, the five stars announced they were leaving their respective jobs at ad shops in Tokyo and the U.S. to launch Party, a Tokyo- and New York-based creative company that they prefer not to call an agency.

The partners say they want to make Party a creative lab, and do work that marries entertainment, product development, technology, and advertising. They’ll work with brands, and on entertainment and self-driven projects across platforms and borders.

Kawamura comes from Wieden+Kennedy New York, and BBH, but is equally well known for his own projects, including the award-winning “Hibi No Neiro” video for the Japanese band Sour. Shimizu was a technical director at Tokyo digital shop IMG SRC, and recently worked with Kawamura on a more recent, interactive video for Sour called “Mirror.”

Ito was creative director at Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo, where, among many other things, he masterminded the “Music Shoe” project for Nike. Harano was cofounder of Japanese agency Drill, and responsible for the Gold Lion-winning “Xylophone” for NTT DoCoMo. Hiroki Nakamura was a digital creative at Dentsu, working on lauded campaigns for Uniqlo.

They all became acquainted through their work and had long entertained the idea of pooling their talents. Life schedules eventually aligned and they decided to make the leap, launching their new venture during a fraught time: the aftermath of the March disaster in Japan.

“We thought it was a miracle that we were all able to finally come together,” says Masa. “So we looked at the tragedy as an opportunity for something good–to reboot the creative culture of Japan.”