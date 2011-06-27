Suwappu: The Cute Toys That Spell The Future Of Human/Machine Interaction

As our world becomes integrated by smarter and smarter machines,

interacting with them is going to become more and more important. Finding

common perceptual grounds–visual, audible, or haptic grammars that

humans find compelling and computers find richly accessible to

processing and manipulating–is one of the hard problems of robotics and

artificial intelligence.

Suwappu,

a prototype augmented-reality toy system consisting of blocky little

figurines who live in their own virtual environments, is one attempt at solving this problem. A project of

design shop Dentsu London, Suwappu explore a new approach to augmented

reality play, in which an app “reads” the figurines’ simple faces and

color patterns much the way we do.

Whether they ultimately reach the market or

not (as the video shows, the project remains design fiction at this point),

Dentsu’s Suwappu offer a gesture in the direction of human-robot interoperability. Endearing and

compelling, the figures’ faces and color schemes signal character to us;

at the same time, the computers find them susceptible to processing. Suwappu suggest that humans and machines

already share a visual vocabulary, a kind of machine-human graphical

creole.

Roboticists

and animators already have the “uncanny valley,” that threshold of

verisimilitude where nearly real androids and animated characters

unsettle. Perhaps there’s an analogous boundary zone–call it an

“isthmus of intelligibility”–where machines edge ever closer to seeing

things as we see them. With the common perceptual grammar of humans and

machines–the lingua franca of the uncanny valley–growing richer, we’re

inching out across that isthmus already.