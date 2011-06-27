Does Everyone Have ADD? – Concentration Interruptus And “Pseudo ADD”

When you’re thinking is interrupted by your brain, you’ve got real ADD;

When it’s interrupted by the world, you just have trouble saying, “No.”

True ADD is about having your concentration (mind) interrupted from

inside your brain, because the resting “idle” of your brain cells is too

slow. When the resting “RPM” of your brain is too slow, your mind does

not become engaged. You’re left functioning from your reptilian brain,

reacting more by reflex than by reflection.

Natural adrenaline (which excitement/ risk triggers as in extreme

sports, trading, speculating and selling) raises the resting RPM of your

brain enough to engage your mind (think of needing to get your manual

transmission car’s engine beyond 800 RPM or it will stall). When your

mind is engaged, it doesn’t think faster. It thinks more clearly because

it is able to tune out extraneous stimuli and avoid becoming distracted

so easily.

Although this makes you more goal directed, it causes you to be less

empathic to others. That’s why people with natural ADD (especially

young children) often have trouble being sensitive to others. It is not

that they are insensitive (i.e. intentionally and purposefully that

way), it is just that they are “not” sensitive. Problems arise in

relationships when your being not sensitive to others (and not meant

personally), is taken personally by them.

Giving people with true ADD, Ritalin, Dexedrine or Adderall lessens

the need to seek out excitement and adrenaline rush type activities to

be able to engage their minds. Another benefit accrues to relationships

by being able to listen more patiently. Being able to relate becomes

possible whereas being able to achieve was the only option before.

I first coined the term “Pseudo ADD” twelve years ago, before my suffering from it took me down multiple paths (which makes me diversified on good days, and scattered

on bad ones). It occurs when your mind is not interrupted by your

brain, but when it is interrupted by the emotional needs and demands

from people outside you.