There

is a growing movement to push all things design into strategy or innovation. As

with any strong trend there is usually a backlash in the offing after it blows through. What’s

so wrong about design being about design? With this in mind, comes a new

publication, a history of design, in this case Industrial Design.

The

Industrialization of Design: A History from the Steam Age to Today

In an industrial design world struggling with definitions

and seemingly constantly creating new buzzwords, along comes a new book, free of any

pretense, that spells out the profession in a factual and engaging way. The Industrialization

of Design is an impressive collection of moments and stories detailing the

history and evolution of industrial design over the last 200 or so years.

Expertly written by Carroll Gantz, former head of design at Black & Decker,

a Carnegie Mellon professor and past president of IDSA, this is a must-have for

the shelf of any serious industrial design practitioner. For those deep into

the field, this book serves as a reminder of why industrial design matters, and

how its

ability to solve problems gives form and explores new issues that manifest in a

better world.



To be honest, at first this appeared to be a textbook. Where was the story? This is a

collection of facts; how exciting could that be? What I found instead was a

fascinating journey full of surprises. In this book Gantz has assembled an

amazing collection of moments in a timeline that explains and defines modern industrial

design. Beginning with the 18th century with Paul Revere and early casting and

smithing techniques, the book quickly becomes a deeply insightful outline of

how modern manufacturing came into its own. It picks up real steam in the

section about the 1950s and 1960s, with references to Raymond Loewy and Henry Dreyfuss

and their like, fedora-coiffed industrial designers who advised captains of

industry and set the stage for all the Mad Men

personalities to come.

Who were Richard Latham, Robert Tyler and George Jensen? David Chapman? Here’s

a chance to learn. For me this section was particularly inspiring and fascinating

to read. Don Draper has nothing on these folks.

Another strength of the narrative is the judgment-free

clarity expressed in many passages, as in this definition of industrial design penned in

1978: “Industrial

design (ID) is the professional service of creating and developing concepts and

specifications that optimize the function, value and appearance of products and

systems for the mutual benefit of both user and manufacturer.” I found that

kind of declaration to be refreshing and timeless. The book is chock-full of

these kinds of references.

In fact, it’s all here, all the key moments—from Time magazine’s 1997 announcement that design

was the “hottest profession in terms of job growth and compensation,” and its

seminal article of 2000 when design made the cover to museum openings and

significant exhibitions, people, places and moments of influence. Gantz also

cleverly infuses, at key moments throughout, appropriate political milestones—both

geopolitical and more introverted political design insights—that shaped the

discipline and the dialogue it engendered.