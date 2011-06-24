Jay-Z “Decoded” Campaign Wins Integrated Grand Prix And Titanium At Cannes

Musical celebrities were all over Cannes this year, but only Jay-Z is actually picking up hardware.

New York agency Droga5 continued its hot streak at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity with big wins for its Bing/Jay-Z “Decoded” campaign in the key Titanium/Integrated Lions category. The campaign won the Integrated Grand Prix and nabbed a Titanium Lion, winning over a jury that was “looking for the bravest idea.”

The Titanium Lion was launched in 2003 to recognize emerging forms of brand work that wouldn’t neatly fit into the existing award categories; the Integrated Lion was added in 2005, though the definition of what falls under each title has been fluid.

Jury chair Bob Scarpelli, the chairman of DDB Worldwide, acknowledged that the definition of an integrated campaign has shifted and that today, “the best ideas are integrated into culture.” Scarpelli called the campaign, which has also picked up Grand Prix in the Outdoor and Film Craft categories, “bold, innovative, interactive, immersive. It’s creating media.” There was no Titanium Grand Prix awarded.

A survey of the winning work showed that “the digital transformation of the industry is complete,” said juror Iain Tait, global interactive executive creative director at Wieden + Kennedy. “Each entry has a deep level of interaction.”