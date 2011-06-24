advertisement
Make Your Move: Naveen Selvadurai, Cofounder of Foursquare

By Naveen Selvadurai1 minute Read

Naveen is the Cofounder of Foursquare. Prior to founding Foursquare, he was a lead Architect at Socialight and was a Senior Software Architect with the Global Digital Business Group at Sony Music Entertainment. Working with Dennis Crowley, the pair first launched Foursquare at SXSW Interactive in Austin, TX in March 2009. The service now has over 10 million users.

