How AMEX And Foursquare, Involver And Klout Are Shaping The Conversation Marketing Revolution

American

Express just took out the U.S. Postal Service as a middle man for the coupon

delivery strategy it started doing by putting offers on the backs of billing

statements every month.

advertisement

advertisement

In widely

reported news, American Express teamed up

with Foursquare to enable check-ins to deliver to American Express cardholders

valuable offers for spending a certain amount of money at retail outlets. Before we get

too excited about the Foursquare and American Express deal, it’s important to

put into plain language what it does and what it does not do. It does not

change the American Express business model: helping people to buy things on

credit in the stores and venues of their choosing. More Better What it does do

is provide a more efficient and immediate delivery of special discount codes

and couponing to more targeted list of users, who will act given that special

information and also delivering t to their friends. According to

Luke Gebb, VP of Global Networking Marketing for American Express, this API

interaction with Foursquare is scalable and over time. “We are getting

reporting about what this online platform drove in the offline world. The

merchant will know exactly what kind of transactions and loyalty they have,”

says Gebb.

advertisement

It has always

been difficult to measure the impact that social media had on sales,

transactions and leads. It was always fuzzy math. Tapping into the Foursquare

API through a platform American Express has engineered means that there is now

a capability for measuring tangible ROI. No more fuzzy math. Says Gebb, “This capability

is competitively advantaged right now and is built to be partnered with

multiple platforms.” You can expect that this kind of marketing distribution

channel will be rapidly deployed for American Express users of both elite and

non-elite status. And the deals will increasingly become more granular, to the

person, hints Gebb. “All of that value

is the type of thing we want to port on top of any platform where our card owners

are interacting,” says Gebb. “We are building towards a scenario in which the

platform Foursquare or Patch, what have you, can query the Amex API for a

customized offer as well. That may be an offer that be available to you and not

to me.” Context: Living in the Age of

Influencers but Not Many Listen, Fewer Still Create Great Content This makes American

Express and Foursquare some of the first movers in what will become the next

layer of the social web: boosting consumption through influencer channels in

the social grid. Involver and

Facebook, and Klout are three more. I interviewed Klout’s CEO Joe Fernandez a

few weeks ago, and in this post he hinted that the company was still toying

around with how to blend the intuitive consumer-focused decision-making process

with the scientific data tracking needed to make pinpoint influence offers. Involver SVP of

Marketing Jascha Kaykas-Wolff tells me that up until the

announcement of an Involver-Klout partnership with Facebook, there was no

way to engage with marketers individually but also at scale. The Facebook deal

makes it possible to practice the old school marketing of a small business

owner with millions of people at once–Granular Listening and Engagement at

Scale:

advertisement

We have not been able to connect with

the fans on Facebook in a way that allows us to treat them all differently. This

is the backdrop of our investment in a relationship with a company like Klout. The

missing ingredient in Facebook … on a meta-trend level is that Klout is driving a

passive score, an influence score, but also identifying lines of supposed

interest, or influence. You can layer that on top of Facebook and you get a

powerful combination of multiple relationships.” Listening At Scale Promotes

Better Buying At Scale Nothing has

changed, but many things have changed. Before it was

about massive marketing, to catch a few fish. Now it’s about training all the

fish in the net to swim there happily, so that they can buy more. Content is the

trick, but it is content at scale that shows both an understanding of the

market (based on good listening) and proactive engagement (based on being able

to create content that keeps people in their seats or drives them go shopping,

or to select something) says Kaykas-Wolff. It’s through

valuable content that you find the influencers and what the influencers find

relevant, which they then pass on to their friends and followers in the social

media distribution channels. While all agree

the influencers are important, some believe that there is too much credit given

to influencers-as-influential, like

AOL’s social media director Matthew Knell. He believes the influencer graph is

too top heavy and unwieldy. At the CM Meetup in New York City a couple days

ago he mentioned this, and it was picked up by PRNewser:

advertisement

In agreement with AOL CEO Tim Armstrong,

Knell emphasized that social media in many ways is “distribution” for AOL’s

content, but that the brand also values engagement. “AOL measures success by

clicks, but they value engagement too. On Facebook we view clicks, comments,

and likes the same,” he said. “A lot of what we’ve been doing is trying to

figure out how to market our products via social media.” This will be

something that needs careful attention. The barriers for media buying at a

hugely democratic level are very low now. There are wide channels, though they

are not necessarily deep. It is not that

we need now to find the influencers. We need now to find the influencers who

are really good at content, who can speak at more than the just the high level,

to other influencers. Companies are

now going to become better and faster at doing what they always do, but

marketing and content production are going to be the means by which they do

this. “It is incredibly hard to go out

and find an incredible editorial director,” says Kaykas-Wolff. I now as a marketer have to focus on creating

content, and using these channels to distribute this content. It’s an evolution

of traditional marketing that is coming into play now. We are very much seeing that

people with similar interests and influence are going to be connected faster

and more efficiently, and marketers can do that without spending gobs of money. In

other words, we are seeing the birth of “agile marketing,” a mash-up of a term

that first started in iterative software development. “In the next four or five

years, agile marketing is going to be a term that everyone talks about in the

marketing world,” says Kaykas-Wolff.