Why Do We Cooperate? Some Evolutionary Thoughts About What Motivates Us

You can hardly pick up a magazine (or book) these days without seeing an article (or chapter) about how collaboration is a powerful business enabler. In this age of downsizing, outsourcing, and virtual organizations, managers are desperate to optimize the human resources at their disposal, regardless of where they reside. Figuring out what motivates people to cooperate (i.e. collaborate) with peers is a difficult challenge. And so, enterprising writers are eager for angles that can provide insight, myself included. So, I was excited to encounter two unrelated sources this week, that together, provide insight and practical advice about promoting collaboration.

The first was an article published by Yochai Benkler, a professor of

Entrepreneurial Legal Studies at Harvard University and a co-director of the

Berkman Center for Internet and Sociey at the same institution. The article, which appears in this month’s Harvard

Business Review, is entitled, “The Unselfish Gene.” The

title is an intended dig at Richard Dawkins’ “The Selfish Gene,” which a popular

book about evolution. In the article, Benkler refutes Dawkins’ contention that

people are, at their core, selfish, and are therefore primarily motivated by

self-advancement (even to the detriment of others). Benkler points to a new understanding of

biological evolution that recognizes ‘genetic evidence of a human

predisposition to cooperate.’ Based on

these findings, Benkler recommends that organizations embrace a combination of the

following seven mechanisms to encourage human cooperation:

Foster communication between

team members. This is the biggest (and

most experimentally-grounded) factor in getting people to cooperate. Frame the business context appropriately. For example, Benkler points to

research that shows people are more apt to cooperate on a ‘community project

‘than a ‘Wall Street project,’ even though both are functionally identical. The underlying principle is that context

plays a strong role in our motivation to cooperate. Create empathy and

solidarity–caring about the people with whom we work has an enormous impact

on our motivation to cooperate with them. Be fair and moral. Treat

people according to what is considered just in the business context and focus

on doing the ‘right thing.’ Clearly

define both of these terms within the context of the organization … and mean it. Reward – but not necessarily with money; in some cases, financial rewards may even

hinder cooperation, according to Benkler.

Rather, find elements of fulfillment that are valued by team members.

The key is to focus on rewards rather than behavior monitoring (i.e.

punishment). Use reputation–people

value their public status, so make it visible. Benkler points to systems like

eBay’s reputation system that is effective in keeping people ‘honest,’ because

their name is valued asset. Offer diverse mechanisms to

motivate people to cooperate–different people are motivated by different

things. Find which lever impacts an individual and use it, in a positive way.

This last point leads me to a meeting I had this week with Sara M. Roberts, president of RobertsGolden Consulting; an

organizational consulting group, prior to her keynote address at the Enterprise 2.0 Conference in Boston. On

the topic of diverse mechanism for motivating people, Sara identified the

following four instruments:

Competition–‘Game-ifying’

business initiatives.

business initiatives. Personal achievement–publicizing

personal attainment to peers

personal attainment to peers Exploration–giving people

the opportunity to learn or research new things

the opportunity to learn or research new things Socialization–being part

of a community

Roberts pointed out that each person is primarily motivated

by one particular mechanism. For example,

a competitive person would respond well to a project ‘game’ that would give

them the opportunity to score points and outperform their peers. On the other hand, a social person would

respond to joining a meaningful project community. Finding the right balance to motivate a

diverse group is the trick. Of course,

it’s not quite that simple.

Roberts point to ‘organizational readiness’ as another key success factor

in effecting change and getting these methods to work. But that is a topic for another day …

If you have a story about how your organization motivates

people, I would like to hear about it.