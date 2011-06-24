Dirt Devil Ad Or Brilliant Horror Flick? Inside Cannes Lions’ New Directors Showcase

Each year delegates at the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity line up on Thursday morning and cram into the Palais du Festival to see what Saatchi & Saatchi global creatives deem to be the best video content from up and coming directors around the world. This year was no different as the packed room was energized with a Kinect-enabled visual display and live performances from Warp Records acts Jamie Lidell and Clark.
Dirt Devil, directed by Andreas Roth
In its 21st year, the Saatchi & Saatchi New Director’s Showcase features work from emerging directors and directing collectives, sourced from the network’s 140 offices, as well as from online sources and a through a new partnership with Vimeo.
Loom, directed by Polynoid
The event’s theme, “Hello Future,” was devised by senior creatives Jonathan Santana and Xander Smith, who took the reins of the showcase from longtime front man and former worldwide creative director Bob Isherwood.
Grum- Through the Night, directed by The General Assembly
The showcase also featured the “Hello Future” Music Video Challenges, a partnership between Saatchi, Vimeo, and musician Moby. Directors were invited to create a music video to one of three tracks from Moby’s new album “Destroyed.” Winner Alberto Gomez of Mexico will get a chance to work on a project at one of the key offices in the Saatchi global network.
After, directed by Alberto Gomez
Watch more of the showcase highlights on the New Directors Showcase YouTube page.