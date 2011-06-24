Dirt Devil Ad Or Brilliant Horror Flick? Inside Cannes Lions’ New Directors Showcase

Each year delegates at the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity line up on Thursday morning and cram into the Palais du Festival to see what Saatchi & Saatchi global creatives deem to be the best video content from up and coming directors around the world. This year was no different as the packed room was energized with a Kinect-enabled visual display and live performances from Warp Records acts Jamie Lidell and Clark.

Dirt Devil, directed by Andreas Roth

In its 21st year, the Saatchi & Saatchi New Director’s Showcase features work from emerging directors and directing collectives, sourced from the network’s 140 offices, as well as from online sources and a through a new partnership with Vimeo.

Loom, directed by Polynoid