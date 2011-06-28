MediBabble: The iPhone App That Could Save Your Life

Doctors working in cities with large immigrant populations often come up against a troubling issue: They can’t understand many of the non-native English speakers that come into their hospitals. Medical care providers can always call an on-staff translator, but it can take upwards of 45 minutes for them to arrive. In the meantime, patients with symptoms that could indicate potentially deadly ailments–think shortness of breath or chest pains–may be left without proper treatment, simply because doctors can’t ask them important diagnostic questions.

The problem led UCSF medical school students Alex Blau and Brad Cohn to create MediBabble–an iPhone app that allows medical care providers to play back thousands of pre-recorded questions in patients’ native languages.

“It started from our own desire to take better care of our patients. We were limited in our ability to get rapid interpretation services,” explains Blau. “So many of us

are walking around the hospital with these sophisticated devices in our

pockets, so [we thought], why isn’t there some app you can pull up to ask high-level

questions for time-sensitive conditions?”

There is always Google Translate–but Blau says that “even though the error rate is improving, it’s too high to trust it as a clinician.”