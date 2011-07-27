Ten Things You Need To Know To Raise Capital For Your Nonprofit

For most nonprofit organizations, financial success depends on building a board of directors that is generous in helping to contribute and raise the “venture capital” to launch the enterprise, and strategic in working with the CEO to help establish and achieve a financially sustainable revenue model. It’s nearly impossible for a CEO to maximize an organization’s financial potential without a highly effective board. And where there’s no money, there’s no mission.

Worst story ever: no venture capital from the board

A client of mine accompanied his board chair in recruiting high-level business leaders for a new social enterprise for which my client was the founding CEO. Since the organization was starting from scratch, the CEO expected the chair and board to be engaged in developing some of the “venture capital.” To the CEO’s great surprise, the board chair told each and every one of the new board recruits that they’d never have to give or raise a dime.

In the meantime, the CEO was raising start-up capital by himself from foundations, and developing a longer-term sustainable revenue model through a fees-for-services approach. The CEO soon learned that his board chair’s commitment to new board members was only one of many misunderstandings on her part that made her counter-productive as the CEO’s partner. Not only did the organization struggle to find the necessary capital to launch the enterprise, but the board chair also created a highly contentious board environment that distracted the board from any productive discussion or activity.

Best story ever: saved by the “deus ex machina”

That very chairman vanished from town 18 months after the nonprofit’s start when her company relocated her. She simply disappeared one day without a word. True story. What makes this the “best story” is that the chairman’s disappearance gave the CEO, the board, and the organization a chance for a fresh start.