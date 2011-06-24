Most Creative People: Colin And Karen Archipley Lead Vets From Fighting To Farming

The Archipleys run a small organic farm near San Diego where they try out course work for veterans they train in hyrdroponics and other sustainable farming techniques. “They were trained to use rifles and coordinate air strikes, not operate businesses,” says Colin, himself a decorated Marine sergeant, “but we tap into the leadership skills they’ve obtained in the military.” Together the Archipleys are planting seeds of future occupations for soldiers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Colin and Karen told the story at our recent Most Creative People event in New York, and the crowd responded with a roaring standing ovation.

[Video edited by Adam Barenblat]