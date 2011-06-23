Search Advertising And Auction Transparency

What do the Federal Reserve’s Quantitative Easing program (which ends this month) and online paid search have in common? More than you might think–as pricing for both use a form of auction models.

The increasing use of auction models to purchase online advertising has significantly improved the efficiency and effectiveness of the online channel. Executed properly, auction models align supply and demand in near real time and help buyers understand the true price elasticity of the product or service being purchased. This type of transparency is long overdue in the world of media.

The largest online auction marketplace is for paid search, which Google dominates. Google controls more than 70 % of the $12B annual paid-search market in the United States. There is much to admire about Google both as a company and for the products it creates. Being responsible for spending my clients’ advertising dollars wisely, I am eternally grateful for the large auction model that Google has made ubiquitous for online advertising. But is Google’s bidding model for paid search as transparent as it could be? To answer this question, let’s look at the history of the auction model for paid search.

Google did not create the search-advertising auction business. A little company called Goto built the first auction marketplace for search in 1997. On Goto, advertisers could submit a bid for a particular key word on a per-click basis, not per impression as had been done up to that point. We could now buy “actions” instead of “eyeballs.” Advertisers’ page rankings were based on the descending order of their bids. This model was initially very successful, but it suffered from volatile pricing because faster bidding technology enabled bid manipulation. It’s worth noting that, as advertisers, we could see each other’s bids, a revolutionary level of transparency in media buying.

Years later, Goto became Overture and the company was eventually purchased by Yahoo. Yahoo wanted part of the auction marketplace since its significant traffic helped power Google’s rise to become the dominant search engine. Google supplied natural search results for Yahoo for several years.

Google sold advertising on a fixed-cost basis for the top two search results on its engine but eventually began to experiment with a cost-per-click pricing model that was used by its competitor Overture (previously Goto). Google made improvements to the auction model to mitigate the pricing manipulation present in Goto’s model.

Additionally, Google added a quality element to the equation for page rank. The quality element was a score Google gave each website for the keyword being searched. This customer-centric approach delivered a much better use experience. Advertisers could not simply buy their way into the top position; they had to deliver content that was relevant to the user’s search. This was a brilliant modification because it helped consumers find what they were looking for, it made content creators better at delivering relevance, and it helped keep advertisers honest. This approach helped Google grow into the powerhouse it is today.