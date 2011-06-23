Why Are Marketers And Tech Companies Invading Cannes? Havas CEO David Jones Has Answers

It may only be three months into his new role as CEO of Havas Group, but in Cannes this year David Jones is not tiptoeing around ad agencies’ need to evolve. The 44-year-old Brit was promoted in March to help profitably push the French holding company head-first into the industry’s next creative revolution. Now, with a $750 million war chest for potential acquisitions and an almost-finished three year strategic plan, Jones spoke to Fast Company about why creativity is an MBA-style competitive weapon and whether ad agencies should behave more like VC’s.

Fast Company: Cannes Lions used to be just a place where ad agency people came to pick up awards. This year I’ve met senior marketers here from Disney, Pepsi, Unilever. Why are more and more CMOs coming to Cannes?



David Jones, CEO Havas: I think every year you come back there are more and more clients. One of the fundamental biggest shifts in our business over the last decade is that creativity has gone from boardroom taboo to a key boardroom subject. Look at the perennial, Apple, where creativity has proven to be a competitive advantage. It’s completely changed companies’ views on the importance of creativity.



FC: Are a lot of business deals actually getting closed in Cannes?



DJ: It’s great for making connections, networking and inspiration more than annual business. I’m not sure that many deals happen. So far I’ve met with people to potentially hire, companies I want to acquire, startups. not really much prospecting. The best place to win new business is when your competitors aren’t around.



FC: What is the conversation you think more marketers should be having?