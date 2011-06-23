UPS Sent What?

UPS has found a way to deliver almost anything through the power of logistics. Army supplies are sent directly to areas in need, live animals are transferred from zoo to zoo and museums send priceless art from one exhibit to the next. Using UPS, businesses and individuals can monitor a shipment, track its progress and ensure that even the most challenging packages will get from point A to point B on time and in one piece. Read on to see more of the unique and surprising items that UPS has delivered.