Pottermore Leaks, EA Buying PopCap Games?, Foursquare Partners AmEx, Winklevoss’ Drop Case, India Quizzes Apple

1. A high-profile event was held today in London, ahead of the official Pottermore reveal–the event at which J.K. Rowling was to reveal mysterious new Harry Potter content. However, the press event was given to journalists loaded with computers and smartphones and then placed under embargo. Demonstrating how un-technical this is, the data’s now leaked anyway : Pottermore is an online portal for HP content, with e-books arriving later in the year.

2. PopCap games, one of the bigger success stories of the iTunes App Store with runaway winners like Bejeweled and Plants Vs. Zombies, is hotly rumored to be on sale for a figure above $1 billion. As well as demonstrating how extraordinarily lucrative the casual gaming market is, this is a wake-up call to more established gaming platforms. Not least because the rumored buyer is gaming giant EA.

3. Foursquare is primed to make perhaps its biggest move to date: It’s announcing a partnership with American Express to deliver discount offers to cardholders when they check in on smartphones while present at certain partner stores and restaurants. As well as a success for the small company, it’s a preliminary move in the coming wave of wireless payment tech–where an NFC payment can also include discount offers and customer loyalty deals.

4. The Winklevoss twins have finally capitulated, and are dropping their efforts to appeal Facebook’s IP settlement. The twins had been demanding more money on top of the (at the time) $65 million settlement in cash and stock, but have decided, after “careful consideration,” to drop their case. Facebook’s cool response was that it had considered the matter closed for some time. Maybe that’s because the settlement could now be worth around $200 million?

5. Apple may be facing a legal inquiry into alleged anti-competitive practices in India for the way it sells the iPhone 4–available locally via Airtel and Aircel providers. The complaint centers on the restricted list of networks, despite the fact that it’s sold unlocked, that the apps can only be come from the App Store, and that the phone can only be repaired by Apple. Seems India’s complex legal system may be in conflict with the rest of the world’s habits.