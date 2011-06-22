How Fast Food Chains Could Prevent Water Pollution

Having seen pictures of the Pacific Trash Vortex , we know people aren’t very good at keeping their garbarge from floating out to sea. But by the time trash is in the ocean, it’s hard to know where it originally came from. That’s why Clean Water Action recently sent out volunteers to pick up and examine hundreds of pieces of trash found at six streets sites in the San Francisco Bay Area. This trash would normally be carried by the wind and storms to inland and coastal waterways before eventually ending up in the ocean.

“The quantities of trash and plastic

pollution in waterways are increasing dramatically. California regulators have been responding to this problem but the result is

that the local government is having to spend millions of dollars in controlling trash. This is a

short-term solution that doesn’t get at the root cause of the problem,” explains Miriam Gordon, California director of Clean Water Action.

The biggest root problem, according to Clean Water Action’s trash pickup adventures, is fast food packaging. Napkins, wrappers, straws, and other items from chains like Burger King and McDonald’s made up 49% of all the trash found on the streets. Other major culprits included items from convenience stores, grocery stores, and coffee shops.

Local litter enforcement won’t fix the problem; there simply aren’t enough resources for that. Instead, the “real opportunities are going to come from working with the fast food industry,” says Gordon.

One simple potential solution: napkin dispensers. Napkins were the second most found trash item (after cigarette butts), but Gordon speculates that waste–and costs–could be slashed if fast food vendors spring for napkin dispensers. “We’ve spoken to restaurant owners who felt that they were spending too much money on napkins. Napkin dispensers make it hard to grab more napkins than you need, so [they] save money, and there are fewer napkins that can become litter.”