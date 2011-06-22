Arcade Fire, Old Spice, And Pay With A Tweet Win Cannes Cyber Lions

Great digital work requires an understanding of context and a broader interpretation of creativity. This is the direction that Cyber jury president Nick Law gave to jurors this week in choosing winners for the Cannes Cyber Lions. The result is that three very different campaigns were deemed Grand Prix-worthy in the category: The Wilderness Downtown for Arcade Fire; Old Spice Response Campaign; and the social currency system Pay with a Tweet.

“When I briefed the jury at the beginning I said what characterizes this category is its diversity,” said Law, who is chief creative officer at agency R/GA. “If we were going to be brutal and cleave that diversity into two ways of thinking then I would say that there’s classic storytelling and then systematic design.”

Indeed, each winner represents the various strengths of the online medium.

OLD SPICE

Old Spice used the mechanics of social media to enhance what is classic advertising in content.