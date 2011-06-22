Google Takes On Skype, Daily Deals Snag First-Time Customers, Shazam Raises $32 Million

Google Takes On Skype With Chrome Addition

Google wants to add open-source video and telephony technology to the Chrome browser, meaning that anyone could use the code to integrate free (or reduced) calling into a browser interface. So far, Google’s previous attempt at VoIP inside Gmail, Google Voice, hasn’t dethroned Skype, its closest competitor. Besides Chrome, Google says it will work closely with other browser developers to implement the techoology; this new, broader venture could very well give Skype a run for its money.

1/3 Of Daily Deals Buyers Are New Customers

Research firm ForeSee reports that 31% of daily deals buyers are new customers, meaning the Groupon and LivingSocial craze is paying off for companies looking to market to new customers. Companies that offer up daily deals sometimes take a big hit to do so, but justify it by raising awareness for the brand.

Shazam Raises $32 Million

Popular music ID app Shazam just landed a big investment round of $32 million from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Institutional Venture Partners. Shazam’s latest venture into video content provides viewers with more robust ways of interacting with brands via smartphones.