The Cloud Wars: With Google Docs, Box.net Takes On Microsoft

Next week, Microsoft is expected to finally launch Office 365, its suite of enterprise software designed to bring cloud-based collaboration mainstream. With the global market for such services expected to grow from $12.1 billion today to $35.6 billion in 2015, the battle for control of the clouds is heating up, with tech giants such as EMC, Apple, Cisco, IBM, and of course, Microsoft, elbowing for market share. But this isn’t only a battle of Goliaths–there’s a scrappy, innovative David that’s been nibbling the heels of its larger competitors.

Box.net, the Palo Alto-based cloud startup which recently raised a whopping $48 million in series D funding, lets users share files and collaborate from virtually any device connected to the web, and boasts 6 million users and big-name clients such as P&G, T-Mobile, and Dell. Today the company, known for its slick online collaboration tools, announced a collaboration of its own: deep integration of Google Docs.

“We’re letting you use an all-cloud version of Box so you never have to download anything to your desktop to edit–you can do it all in the Google Docs environment,” says founder and CEO Aaron Levie, who we featured at No. 59 on our Most Creative People in Business list. “We think it’s going to be a pretty competitive solution to what Microsoft is rolling out–we wanted to make it so Google Docs isn’t a silo that is disconnected from your Box environment.”

Levie has always had choice words for Microsoft–a large banner hangs in Box.net’s headquarters challenging employees to create the dead-simple alternative to Microsoft’s products. When it comes to today’s announcement, his views on Microsoft’s competing offering are no different.